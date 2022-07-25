Hang On, a Mercedes-AMG SL-Class 2-Door Shootingbrake Is a Daring Grand Tourer

After six iconic generations, the SL-Class is no longer just a flagship Mercedes-Benz sports car. Instead, it is now an exclusive 2+2 roadster member of the ritzy Mercedes-AMG pack.
Effectively replacing the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster in the German automaker’s lineup, the R232 seventh-generation Mercedes SL has dreams of sporty yet stylish glory. As it turns out, it is not the only one, as many people have started envisioning all sorts of fantasies involving it – some possible in the real world and others, well, not so much.
Naturally, the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL-Class had also enticed quite a lot of virtual artists back when it was first introduced late last year. Some, actually, have not relinquished even today. A case in point here could be made with Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has seemingly fallen head over heels with one of his latest AMG projects, a potentially practical SL Shooting Brake.
First, the CGI expert devised a digital Mercedes-AMG SL 63 station wagon that arrived just in time to have fans of the “Touring the world!” designer also in love with the mesmerizingly sloping lines, ultra-small greenhouse, and ritzy sheets of sparkling metal. Then, he doubled down on the premise for an SL 63 Shooting Brake with a crimson option that included the cool trick of rear-wheels steering.
Now, after first teasing us with “the best or nothing” hanging mid-air, the author has literally dropped the definitive Mercedes-AMG SL-Class 2-Door ‘Shootingbrake’ bomb on us. Quite literally, this “design for the gas age” hangs perilously with the nose down ahead of landing in front of our CGI eyes for a nice set of traditional POVs.
And, seeing this from every possible angle, there is just one question left: why did not Mercedes-AMG think of this for itself? And there is also a continuation: now that the unofficial deed is done, why is Mercedes-Benz not buying this design and building it for our SL 43, 55, and 63 pleasure?
