Lexus IS 500 Sportwagon Lurks Around the Digital Shadows, Looks Feisty and Posh

Right now, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is one of the last naturally aspirated V8-powered sedans available in North America, which is quite sad. What is sadder still is that it does not have an estate counterpart, either.
Alongside the 2022 Dodge Charger 392 Hemi, the Japanese sedan has the questionable honor of upholding the legacy of so many NA V8 models that came before them. Thus, it is only natural for them to get feisty about it and respond to any provocations with quick quarter-mile battles, right?
Well, in case they need a little bit of taming and to reorientate their focus on more serious family matters, here is a possible solution – even if it is only a virtual one. Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is making the day of “JDM” station wagon aficionados a little bit darker yet incredibly stylish.
Fans of his work know very well this pixel master has embarked on a cool “Touring the world!” periplus, and no car model is safe from joining the CGI expert in his journey of estate and Shooting Brake discovery. Actually, some of them – like this hypothetical Lexus IS Sportwagon, are ready for repeated vacations across the virtual realm.
The last time we met his imagined IS station wagon, the Japanese model was locked in digital combat with the then-unreleased 2023 BMW M3 Touring. Now, the Lexus – apparently of the IS 500 F Sport Performance variety, dwells around the CGI shadows all alone dressed up in posh burgundy drabs and looks even swankier.
Frankly, it’s all too sad that BMW doesn’t send its M3 Touring to the United States – perhaps, if it did that, Lexus would have felt compelled to respond in kind, and an IS 500 F Sport Performance Sportwagon would have crossed the virtual realm to the real-world threshold.
