Chrysler Crossfire Turns Into a Desert Racer, Wants to Be Taken Seriously

Remember when Daimler and Chrysler used to hold hands? Why, of course you do, as that era has given us plenty of exciting models, including the quirky Crossfire.
Built on the same platform as the R170 generation of the Mercedes-Benz SLK, it is a front-engine, rear-wheel drive car that came to life between 2003 and 2007. A little over 76,000 copies were put together at the Osnabruck facility, in Germany, and they were offered with a choice of two powertrains.
Both had the same displacement of 3.2 liters, albeit the most potent offering was signed by AMG and came with supercharging. And it is this flavor of the car, the SRT-6, that has been unofficially turned into a safari-like vehicle by photo.chopshop on Instagram, who used countless mouse clicks in order to make it look the way it does now.
Ready to take on some of the most arduous tracks out there, in theory at least, it rides much higher than the standard offering. Steel plates keep the underbody safe from solid objects, and four massive projector lights up front turn night into day at the push of a button. Fender flares are part of the makeover, and those chunky tires, hugging the new wheels, increase traction on sticky and slippery surfaces.
Now, giving it a jacked-up stance, fat rubber on its feet, underbody protection, and several other things wouldn’t really be enough to turn the Crossfire into a true off-roader. That’s because it would need a proper four-wheel drive system too, much more clever suspension and locking differentials. As a result, this one wouldn’t dare venture that far off the lit path, as it would eventually get stuck, and it doesn’t even feature a winch to help it free itself.
Still, in today’s crossover-infested market, we reckon that it would sell, especially when considering that its closest rivals would be the upcoming Porsche 911 Safari/Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
