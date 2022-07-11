2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spied Testing Outside Italian Automaker's Factory

Back in June 2019, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese published a few pics of a supercar on stilts. The wedge-shaped overlander, which can be considered a modern interpretation of the gorgeous Lancia Stratos, will be officially revealed as early as August 2022 for model-year 2023.
The production-spec prototype in the featured clip was captured just outside Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Although the front end is pretty normal by Huracan standards, the ground clearance most certainly isn’t. Five-spoke wheels à la the Sterrato design study also need to be mentioned, together with the obscured roof rails and roof-mounted intake.
Carparazzo Varryx further calls attention to the pair of exhaust outlets mounted between the rear license plate, a common trait of the Huracan since the mid-cycle refresh from 2019, inspired by the pre-facelift Performante.
Sterrato is the Italian word for dirt road, which is most appropriate for this application. Zoom in, and you’ll notice a larger sidewall than any other Huracan ever offered by the Italian automaker. On the other hand, you’re better off buying an Urus for the go-anywhere stuff because of the superior ground clearance offered by the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform.
The Sterrato is further expected with a pair of auxiliary lights up front, right between the Raging Bull insignia, for maximum visual effect. Pumped-out wheel arches may be on the menu as well, together with some cladding for good measure. Porsche, which is also controlled by the VW Group, is developing a jacked-up sports car of its own, based on the 911. Inspired by the Safari Concept from November 2020, this fellow may be called Dakar as a tribute to the Paris-Dakar Rally that’s now known as the Dakar Rally.
As opposed to the six-cylinder Neunelfer, the mid-engined bull is rocking a naturally-aspirated V10 mill that produces in excess of 600 horsepower.
