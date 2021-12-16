Modernized Chrysler Crossfire Hypothetically Lives to Tell Its Quirky Tale

Some virtual artists like to keep everything tidy, not just their digital creations. Others are a bit more flummoxed, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing in their imaginary world.
Case in point, Marouane Bembli, the YouTube vlogger/pixel master behind thesketchmonkey account on social media. He is one of the few CGI experts that maintain a constant presence on more than one social media platform and adds different content to each of them.
For example, he gives lengthy and explanative behind-the-scenes “lectures” on what and why he chose to modify all the latest automotive releases on his main YT channel. But there’s also a personal account where he simply dissects all the latest and most relevant news, as well as pits successful models against each other in a comparison-style war game.
Now, let’s not forget about the Instagram part of the social media world (Facebook is so old school now, even though Meta owns both!), where he plays with older – yet equally interesting – creations. So, after recently finding out what it would be like if Lamborghini’s Urus was actually two decades old and BMW’s original 8 Series was directly resurrected, it’s time for another “throwback” piece.
The latest quick redesign focuses on the quirky RWD, two-door Chrysler Crossfire sports car. Created during the deeply unsettling marriage between America’s Chrysler and Germany’s Daimler, the two-seater was produced under contract manufacturing by Karmann, in Europe. Developed based on the Mercedes-Benz R170 architecture, it basically shared components with the older, first-generation SLK.
Interestingly, the Crossfire had a vastly different styling compared to its German sibling, making it a “cool, unique design,” according to the virtual artist. Still, the pixel master saw fitting “a refresh of its graphics and some added line flow,” thus proceeding accordingly.
There’s just one POV of the Fastback Coupe, with most changes relegated to the rear light clusters (featuring a modern, Caddy-like slim vertical design), diffusor assembly, and the lateral “graphics.” Perhaps it wasn’t enough, as his followers clearly gave this reinvention a mixed reception.
