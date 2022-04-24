Compact SUVs Monster Off-Road Test - Don't Fall for Jeep's Trailhawk Rating

I'll let you in on a little secret: people who buy compact SUVs don't really care about their off-roading capabilities. But since so many drivers seem to turn to this type of vehicle lately, there's a very good chance your colleague from work will get one as well. And since it will be a different model and brand, it would be nice to know that the one you bought is more competent once the asphalt ends, right? You know, just to rub it in their face every day.