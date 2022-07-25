Ford “GT 500” Only Feels Like Half Shelby Mustang, All Supercar Business the Rest

The purveyor of original Mustang pony car love, Ford, has never graduated to the top of the sports car class – with one major exception: the GT40 and its subsequent reintroduction as the simpler named GT.
No matter what Blue Oval fans might want to imagine, Ford is a run-of-the-mill automaker that is not exactly fond of extremes. It loves to dabble in between them, precisely where 99% of the world lives, and where it needs both passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks. But, of course, it might also pay off to have something for the one-percenters, from time to time.
Something with motorsport pedigree, such as the world-famous Ferrari-beating at Le Mans GT40. Then, as time progresses, the company can also reinvent it for the modern days, just like they did with the GT series since the model year 2005. But how about the flagship Shelby?
Yeah, that could work too, as it has 760 horsepower on tap – which according to our calculations, is supercar territory, without a doubt. Alas, Ford did think of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 as a muscle car that would not intrude upon their GT star of the supercar show. But across the virtual realm, such business considerations are way less important.
There, someone like Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our automotive imagination, could easily take a swing at a CGI mashup and only feel a little silly about it. So, the pixel master has abandoned for a second the lengthy series of the 1980s and 1990s classics, as well as the digital alterations of modern, popular nameplates, for a bit of outrageousness.
The virtual result is simple and obvious: a flatter Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 front half combines with the streamlined body of the mid-engine Ford GT to result in something useless in the real world (as it would eat away sales from both). Alas, over across the digital realm, it both got universal approval as well as sparked a lot of Blue Oval CGI ideas for the author to further explore later.
Something with motorsport pedigree, such as the world-famous Ferrari-beating at Le Mans GT40. Then, as time progresses, the company can also reinvent it for the modern days, just like they did with the GT series since the model year 2005. But how about the flagship Shelby?
Yeah, that could work too, as it has 760 horsepower on tap – which according to our calculations, is supercar territory, without a doubt. Alas, Ford did think of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 as a muscle car that would not intrude upon their GT star of the supercar show. But across the virtual realm, such business considerations are way less important.
There, someone like Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our automotive imagination, could easily take a swing at a CGI mashup and only feel a little silly about it. So, the pixel master has abandoned for a second the lengthy series of the 1980s and 1990s classics, as well as the digital alterations of modern, popular nameplates, for a bit of outrageousness.
The virtual result is simple and obvious: a flatter Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 front half combines with the streamlined body of the mid-engine Ford GT to result in something useless in the real world (as it would eat away sales from both). Alas, over across the digital realm, it both got universal approval as well as sparked a lot of Blue Oval CGI ideas for the author to further explore later.