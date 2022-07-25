Kawasaki H2 and Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Head to Quarter-Mile War, Train-Length Gap Ensues

More on this:

1 Porsche 991 Turbo S vs. Tuned 992 Carrera 4S Hotly Debate Which Is Quicker

2 New vs. Old: 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

3 Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper Races Tuned Kawasaki Ninja H2, 200 MPH Domination Follows

4 McLaren 720S vs. Kawasaki Ninja H2 Drag Race Is Close and Dangerous

5 Limited Kawasaki Ninja H2 Becomes a Little Less Limited with New 2018 Model