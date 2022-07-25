Kawasaki H2 and Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Head to Quarter-Mile War, Train-Length Gap Ensues

At first glance, it appears that a full-blown supercar, albeit from the previous generation, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, has no chance against a bad-to-the-bone hyper bike. And that would be the case, if we weren’t talking about an insanely fast copy of the four-legged machine.
Boasting much more power than the original Bugatti Veyron – heck, it is almost as powerful as the Chiron, this 991.2 Turbo S needs a little over 2 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from rest. This was measured on a third-party device, and made possible by the 1,400+ brake horsepower available via the right pedal.
Now, you might think that this is an uneven match, but don’t go jumping to conclusions just yet, as the hyper bike in question, a Kawasaki H2, has had its oily bits revised too. It now boasts 334 brake horsepower from its 1,000 cc supercharged engine, and the carbon fiber body panels have shed the weight to only 217 kg (478 lbs) without the rider. It sits on Pirelli tires, whereas its ad-hoc rival on that day has Toyo semi-slicks on its feet.
The power-to-weight ratio is on the Kawasaki’s side, yet the 911 Turbo S isn’t that far behind. On top of that, the latter has the advantage of four wheels, and all-wheel drive for much better takeoffs than the bike, which is obviously rear-wheel drive.
With the basics covered, it is now time to see how the two totally different rides stack up against each other, and for that, the guys at Officially Gassed (YouTube) organized a quarter-mile war. Two races from a standing start and three from a rolling start should be more than enough to decide the winner, and they were. The question is, can you spot it just by looking at the spec sheets? Now head on down and click the play button to see if you were right.
