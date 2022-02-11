Porsche 911 Turbo S Thinks It's Fast, Ferrari F8 Tributo Schools It

Most supercars feel at home at the racetrack, but it’s not uncommon to see them engage in the occasional drag race either. The McLaren 720S is a very good example of that, as it has scored countless victories against some truly powerful machines.
This story isn’t about the Macca, however, but the latest generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Ferrari F8 Tributo. The two blue-blooded machines decided to solve their differences in a good old straight-line sprint test, which appears to have taken place last fall.
Nonetheless, the video just made its way to the world wide web, so let’s see just how big a difference is there between the Stuttgart brand’s quick model and its more exotic rival, born in Maranello, by going through the specs of both first to better understand them.
Starting with the 911 (992) Turbo S, you are looking at a dizzying 2.6 seconds required to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill and a 205 mph (330 kph) top speed. The German car has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine, with 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) bouncing off the walls working in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Ferrari’s F8 Tributo packs a slightly bigger engine. The 3.9-liter V8, with forced induction, produces 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). It’s not an all-weather machine like the Porsche, as its dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission directs the thrust to the rear wheels. This configuration enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.9 seconds and a 211 mph (340 kph) top speed.
That doesn’t seem like a massive gap, but as it turns out, it was more than enough for one of them to have been declared the big winner, and if you paid attention to the title, you know which one was quicker. But how big was the gap? The answer lies just one mouse-click away.
