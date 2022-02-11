Porsche 911 Turbo S Thinks It's Fast, Ferrari F8 Tributo Schools It

More on this:

1 Video: Alleged BMW 120i Trolls the Hell Out of a Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S

2 V10-Powered BMW M5 Races Ferrari F8 Tributo, Quickly Finds Out Who Its Daddy Is

3 New vs. Old: 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

4 Tuned Porsche 911 Carrera S Races Stock 911 Turbo S, Total Annihilation Ensues

5 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio Loses Twice to Ferrari F8 Tributo, Crowd Is Furious