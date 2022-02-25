2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Takes on Porsche 992 Turbo S, Gap Is Unbelievable

A 2022 Tesla Model X set the record straight earlier in the week as the world’s quickest SUV. Today, it goes head to head with the fastest Porsche ever made, the Porsche 992 Turbo S. It is interesting to see a six-passenger electric vehicle keep up with a seasoned pedigree racer. The electric future is going to be very interesting.
When the Turbo S came out, it reminded us of the 911’s glory on the track. It stunned the world with its swiftness. But there was one more thing on the recipe—it was faster. The 911 Turbo S lightweight version is an even deadlier variant. It is half a second faster than hypercars like the Koenigsegg Regera RS and Pagani Zonda R.
On the other hand, Tesla Model X is a six-passenger SUV. It’s a convenience store king and the perfect family fun day car. But it has a dark side, and it’s called Cheetah mode. On the track, the Model X can do things that’ll put glorified racers to shame. On the 2022 Model X, Elon Musk and the team decided to make it as good as the Model S—maybe for some comical relief (we will never know).
Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes put the 2022 Model X against the seasoned Porsche 992 Turbo S at Palm Beach International Raceway.
The Turbo S comes with a twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-six engine making an impressive 640 HP and 800 Nm of torque. It will do zero to 62 mph in 2.2-seconds, with the lightweight version hitting 2.1-seconds. On the quarter-mile, it can do 10.1-seconds at 137 mph.
The 2022 Model X is a tri-motor electric vehicle making 1,020 HP. It will do 0 to 62 mph in 2.5-seconds. Weisblat’s test last week revealed it did a quarter-mile in an astounding 9.75-seconds.
The figures make it very easy to determine who’ll come out victorious. It wasn’t shocking to see the Turbo S loose. What was depressing to watch was by how much.
On the other hand, Tesla Model X is a six-passenger SUV. It’s a convenience store king and the perfect family fun day car. But it has a dark side, and it’s called Cheetah mode. On the track, the Model X can do things that’ll put glorified racers to shame. On the 2022 Model X, Elon Musk and the team decided to make it as good as the Model S—maybe for some comical relief (we will never know).
Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes put the 2022 Model X against the seasoned Porsche 992 Turbo S at Palm Beach International Raceway.
The Turbo S comes with a twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-six engine making an impressive 640 HP and 800 Nm of torque. It will do zero to 62 mph in 2.2-seconds, with the lightweight version hitting 2.1-seconds. On the quarter-mile, it can do 10.1-seconds at 137 mph.
The 2022 Model X is a tri-motor electric vehicle making 1,020 HP. It will do 0 to 62 mph in 2.5-seconds. Weisblat’s test last week revealed it did a quarter-mile in an astounding 9.75-seconds.
The figures make it very easy to determine who’ll come out victorious. It wasn’t shocking to see the Turbo S loose. What was depressing to watch was by how much.