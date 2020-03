2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight Package, Sport Package Confirmed

PASM

“What’s wild supposed to mean?” For starters, the 911 Turbo S Sport Package is an extension of the Sport Design package . A carbon-fiber roof for the fixed-head coupe complements high-gloss exterior accents, dark silver wheels, and more ominous taillights. And then, there’s the 911 Turbo S Lightweight Package.Porsche deletes 66 pounds from the curb weight of the all-wheel-drive, boxer-engined land missile with goodies that include noise-insulated glass of the lightweight variety, 991.2 GT3-inspired bucket seats, reduced sound deadening, and no rear seats whatsoever. As if those weren’t enough, the package further sweetens the deal with the) and the black-tailpipe sports exhaust system.There’s no telling how much these packages will cost, but stand-alone options such as the carbon-fiber roof and louder exhaust don’t come cheap either. Think $3,890 and $3,490, respectively, for the U.S. version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Sport should clock in at $7,000 or thereabouts while the lightweight should cost a little more because the German automaker tends to charge more for less.Revealed at the beginning of March 2020, the all-new Turbo S features a rather familiar twin-turbo six with 3.8 liters of displacement. This time around, output ratings are up to 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. These numbers may come as underwhelming at first glance, but Porsche’s know-how translates to 2.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a rather blistering top speed. So, what about the price?Well, the Turbo S as a fixed-head coupe will set you back $204,850 at the very least. Opt for the soft-top cabriolet, and you’re looking at $217,650 including the $1,350 destination charge. In other words, the 992 Turbo and Turbo S are approximately $13,000 more expensive than the 991.2 generation of the force-fed Neunelfer.