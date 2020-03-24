2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight Package, Sport Package Confirmed

After the Carrera and Carrera S with rear- and all-wheel drive, Porsche rolled out the premier members of the 992 family. The Turbo S is the icing on the cake, and this time around, the engineers and designers have been allowed to go wild.
“What’s wild supposed to mean?” For starters, the 911 Turbo S Sport Package is an extension of the Sport Design package. A carbon-fiber roof for the fixed-head coupe complements high-gloss exterior accents, dark silver wheels, and more ominous taillights. And then, there’s the 911 Turbo S Lightweight Package.
Porsche deletes 66 pounds from the curb weight of the all-wheel-drive, boxer-engined land missile with goodies that include noise-insulated glass of the lightweight variety, 991.2 GT3-inspired bucket seats, reduced sound deadening, and no rear seats whatsoever. As if those weren’t enough, the package further sweetens the deal with the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) and the black-tailpipe sports exhaust system.
There’s no telling how much these packages will cost, but stand-alone options such as the carbon-fiber roof and louder exhaust don’t come cheap either. Think $3,890 and $3,490, respectively, for the U.S. version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Sport should clock in at $7,000 or thereabouts while the lightweight should cost a little more because the German automaker tends to charge more for less.
Revealed at the beginning of March 2020, the all-new Turbo S features a rather familiar twin-turbo six with 3.8 liters of displacement. This time around, output ratings are up to 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. These numbers may come as underwhelming at first glance, but Porsche’s know-how translates to 2.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a rather blistering top speed. So, what about the price?
Well, the Turbo S as a fixed-head coupe will set you back $204,850 at the very least. Opt for the soft-top cabriolet, and you’re looking at $217,650 including the $1,350 destination charge. In other words, the 992 Turbo and Turbo S are approximately $13,000 more expensive than the 991.2 generation of the force-fed Neunelfer.
