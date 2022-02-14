2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Acceleration Test: Quarter Mile Takes Only 9.8 Seconds

Better late than never, the Model X Plaid has started rolling out to its rightful owners. Complete Street Performance are much obliged to reveal how fast the electric SUV is from zero to 150 miles per hour (241 kph) on a public road, and their test further reveals a bonkers quarter-mile ET.
From a standstill, the six-seat utility vehicle in the featured video hits 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 2.74 seconds. To whom it may concern, that’s one tenth off the all-new Corvette Z06 with the Z07 performance package.
The eighth mile subsequently arrives in 6.48 seconds at 116.41 miles per hour (187.34 kph), and the pull from 60 to 130 takes only 5.12 seconds. Zero to 130 miles per hour (209 kph) takes 7.86 seconds and 1,000 feet (305 meters) are covered in 8.29 seconds at 134.31 miles an hour (216.15 kph).
As for the quarter-mile sprint, the Model X Plaid needs 9.83 seconds at 146.68 miles per hour (236 kph) while the pull from 100 to 150 takes only 5.25 seconds. Describing this fellow’s performance as “insane” would be an understatement, more so if you remember how much the Plaid weighs.
More specifically, Tesla currently quotes a whopping 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms) and an official quarter-mile ET of 9.9 seconds for this variant.
The acceleration test was performed with an 82-percent state of charge in 52-degree weather. Converted to the metric system, that’s 11 degrees C.
Tesla is advertising the Model X Plaid with a starting price of $126,490 at press time. The delivery window for new customers in the U.S. is listed as October 2022. Capable of hitting 163 miles an hour (262 kph) on full song, the large SUV offers up to 311 miles (501 kilometers) on 22-inch wheels.
Gifted with 1,020 horsepower, the three-motor Model X Plaid is available in five body colors: white, black, silver, blue, and red. The larger of the two wheel choices adds $5,500 to the tally while the six-seat interior can be had in no-cost all black, $2,000 black and white, or $2,000 black and cream.
