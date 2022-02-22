2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Does McLaren 720S Quarter Mile Time, Sets New World SUV Record

When the DBX 707 came out a couple of weeks ago, Aston Martin made it clear through a press release that it was the world’s most powerful ‘luxury’ SUV. Well, not everyone was happy about that announcement, and with the Model X finally getting out, Tesla fans are looking to set the record straight.
The new Aston Martin DBX 707 caused a major stir in the market when it came out earlier in the month. The automaker quickly called it the most powerful ‘luxury’ SUV globally, cranking out 697 HP (707 PS). The DBX 707 is a tuned version of the standard DBX pushing out 550 HP. Its arrival kicked out top-performing Lamborghini Urus, but Model X Plaid fans weren’t too happy with that claim and feel the DBX’s reign is short-lived.
Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes, together with a small team, took the 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid to Palm Beach International Raceway to prove the 2022 Model X Plaid is the quickest SUV.
The 2022 Tesla Model X comes standard with two electric motors making 670 HP on an all-wheel-drive setup. The Plaid is a three-motor variant that puts down 1020 HP and can do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5-seconds. That’s impressively fast considering it isn’t as athletic as its sedan sibling and seats six passengers.
On the first run, the Model X Plaid was a little sloppy on take-off, and Weisblat agrees it doesn’t feel as fast as the Model S Plaid. For the quarter-mile, it did 9.754 seconds at 144 mph (232 kph). It did an impressive 2.3-seconds from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) on the V-Box.
He couldn’t time the Model X on a second and third run due to a technical error with the drag strip timers. All in all, the Model X recorded a new world record.
“That is what my McLaren 720S recorded when it first debuted a couple of years ago, and people were going absolutely nuts about how fast that 720S,” Weisblat confessed.
