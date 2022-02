2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Does McLaren 720S Quarter Mile Time, Sets New World SUV Record

SUV

The new Aston Martin DBX 707 caused a major stir in the market when it came out earlier in the month. The automaker quickly called it the most powerful ‘luxury’globally, cranking out 697(707 PS). The DBX 707 is a tuned version of the standard DBX pushing out 550 HP. Its arrival kicked out top-performing Lamborghini Urus, but Model X Plaid fans weren’t too happy with that claim and feel the DBX’s reign is short-lived.Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes, together with a small team, took the 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid to Palm Beach International Raceway to prove the 2022 Model X Plaid is the quickest SUV.The 2022 Tesla Model X comes standard with two electric motors making 670 HP on an all-wheel-drive setup. The Plaid is a three-motor variant that puts down 1020 HP and can do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5-seconds. That’s impressively fast considering it isn’t as athletic as its sedan sibling and seats six passengers.On the first run, the Model X Plaid was a little sloppy on take-off, and Weisblat agrees it doesn’t feel as fast as the Model S Plaid. For the quarter-mile, it did 9.754 seconds at 144 mph (232 kph). It did an impressive 2.3-seconds from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) on the V-Box.He couldn’t time the Model X on a second and third run due to a technical error with the drag strip timers. All in all, the Model X recorded a new world record.“That is what my McLaren 720S recorded when it first debuted a couple of years ago, and people were going absolutely nuts about how fast that 720S,” Weisblat confessed.