Mat Watson Checks Out the Aston Martin DBX707, Says It's a Win for Britain

The much anticipated DBX Aston Martin promised is finally out, and it’s pushing some crazy deathtrap numbers. It is currently the quickest, most potent performance SUV on the market, surpassing the Urus. Mat Watson of CarWow got an invite to check out the Aston Martin DBX707 during a shoot.
The standard DBX didn’t cause a major stir in the market, putting out 550 HP, but the DBX707 makes a whopping 697 HP (707 PS). If Aston Martin had pushed it a little further to 700 HP, it would have read 007 in reverse - which would have been the perfect tribute for a Bond car.
The DBX707 comes with the same engine as the standard model but has new turbos and ball bearings inside. It also comes with a new exhaust system and an ECU tune.
There are also a couple of design changes. The new DBX comes with a rear diffuser protruding at the back, with a carbon fiber option. You also get a carbon fiber spoiler extension to reduce lift at high speeds. It also comes with new sports seats in the interior, with options for different patterns and perforations.
Unlike the standard DBX that comes with dual tailpipes, the 707 has quad tailpipes and functional vents on the side for maximum aero.
Underhood is where all the goodies are. The new DBX707 packs a 4.0-liter Mercedes-AMG V8 and revised to pump out 697 HP(707 PS) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The 707 tag is a reference to the metric horsepower.
The new DBX707 sits on top of the table above the Bentley Bentayga Speed, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and the Lamborghini Urus.
The revised engine pairs with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, but unlike the standard DBX’s torque converter, it comes with a wet multi-plate clutch. This system is similar to that of other Mercedes-AMG V8 models, and that only means one thing - launch control!
There’s a bit of change to the all-wheel-drive system. The new DBX can send all its power to the rear wheels, unlike the standard that could only send some of it. It can do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 193 mph (310 kph), making it the fastest production SUV in the world.
