Tesla Model X Drag Races European Rivals, BMW Tops Out at 125 MPH

A beginning is a very delicate time. Know then that it is the year 2022, and companies in the automotive industry are racing to secure a share of the expanding EV market. We're seeing cars with more power and better range each year. Compact vehicles, SUVs, motorcycles, and even supercars are going electric, whether we like it or not. But things may not be as boring as we thought initially.
Most often than not, people that complain that EVs are boring haven't driven one before. And these days there are plenty of attractive options on the market, but you will need to have a decent budget to afford most of them. Things are becoming more and more interesting in the SUV department as well. The Tesla Model X now has several competitors, including the BMW iX, the Audi e-tron S, and the Mercedes-Benz EQC. But which one of these vehicles offers the best value for money?
Granted, a quarter-mile (402 meters) race won't fully answer that question, but it should provide some insights nonetheless. Let's look at the spec sheets of these cars before diving into the head-to-head challenge. The BMW iX is powered by dual all-electric motors, capable of delivering 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm) of torque. Even though the iX weighs in at 5,533 lbs (2,510 kg), BMW claims that it can still go from a standstill up to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds. With an estimated range of 324 miles (521 km), the iX starts at $83,200 before tax ($995 destination charge).
Moving on to the Tesla Model X, this has the most grunt out of the 4 competitors: just under 550 horsepower. This isn't the newest or the fastest Model X available. But this version works best as a benchmark against the European competitors. Torque figures aren't as impressive, at 556 lb-ft (755 Nm), but it's quite close behind the BMW and the Mercedes-Benz. With a weight of 5,423 lbs (2,460 kg), it could be quite fast in the upcoming race.
Audi e-tron S offers 496 horsepower with boost engaged, but with three electric motors, it has a whopping 643 lb-ft (973 Nm) of torque! But this also means it's the heaviest car here, sitting at 5,776 lbs (2,620 kg). Starting MSRP if $84,800 before tax ($1,045 destination charge), but you might agree that this is the best-looking car here. The Mercedes-Benz EQC seems to be the least capable SUV out of the bunch, with just 402 horsepower on tap. Torque figures have it sitting in between the Tesla and the BMW, and it also happens to be the lightest car for this challenge.
Judging by the spec-sheets of these EVs, it feels rather difficult to predict a winner here. The e-tron S is off to an amazing start, but the iX starts making up for lost ground. The Audi crosses the finish line in 1st, with the BMW in 2nd and the Tesla in third. The EQC wasn't going to break any records today, that's for sure. A re-run is in order, and this time it's the iX that takes control of the race. The Model X finishes the race in second place, with the Audi in third and the Mercedes-Benz in fourth.
We get to see the third run as well. The BMW and the Audi both cross the finish line in 12.7 seconds, but the iX won by a bumper. The Tesla came in 0.3 seconds later, while the Mercedes-Benz needed 13.7 seconds to get to the quarter-mile. Two rolling races are up next, and Mat Watson is having a difficult time hitting the 125 mph (201 kph) speed limiter in the BMW iX. Both the Tesla and the Audi put on a solid performance, and Elon's fans are in for a nice surprise towards the end. What may come as a shock is that the winner of the brake test is the heaviest vehicle registered for the challenge: the e-tron S!
