Deliveries for the Refreshed Tesla Model X Pushed to July, Customers Up in Arms

Tesla started accepting orders for the refreshed Model X in October 2020 but that didn’t last long. The American startup halted both Model X and Model S production in late 2020 in preparation for a refreshed body style that was supposed to get to customers in early 2021. That didn’t happen, though, and disgruntled customers took to Twitter after being notified the deliveries have been pushed back to July 2022.
Tesla managed to sell the most EVs in the world last year, but that does not mean everything is great in the Tesla universe. New models like the Cybertruck, the Roadster, and the Semi are nowhere in sight, while production is also problematic for the crown jewels like Model S and Model X. Tesla focused all its efforts on the Model Y and the Model 3, those entry-level models making up the bulk of Tesla deliveries.
In the meantime, the Model S and the Model X got recently refreshed with a new infotainment system and the peculiar yoke steering wheel. But before the production was ramping up, Tesla decided to put both on hold to bring new changes to the aging design. This caused CEO Elon Musk to express his dissatisfaction, although the customers were the ones left high and dry.
This is certainly frustrating, especially as they were promised to get the electric SUV in December 2021. Later the deliveries were postponed several times to January, February, March, and then April 2022. The latest update saw a new delay, this time for July 2022, as you can see in the Twitter post shared below. Judging by the drove of replies, this is not an isolated case and it shows Tesla is still in production hell with the Model X.
Elon Musk has said several times that the Model X is an extremely difficult car to build, but you’d expect all the problems to be sorted out by now. Tesla’s decision to stop Model X production is regrettable, especially as the demand for the crossover is still high. Some people ordered the Model X as far back as December 2020 and they still don’t know if they’ll going to get it in July, as the latest update shows. There is no guarantee a new email won't further push back the delivery date.
This is unreal. Our 5th Model X delay has now pushed our delivery date into July! Ordered June 2021. Has this happened to anyone else?— It’s Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) February 16, 2022
Original delivery dates:
Dec 2021
Jan/Feb 2022
March 2022
April 2022
Now July 2022 pic.twitter.com/710dXGt5X1