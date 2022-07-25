Kia Recalls Eight SUVs Over Incorrect Spare Tire Size

On June 22nd, Kia Georgia identified an incorrect spare tire fitted to a 2022 model year Telluride during the post-assembly vehicle inspection process. A thorough inspection followed suit the following day. Come June 28th, the West Point-based assembly plant informed Kia North America Product Quality of eight vehicles fitted with the incorrect spare tire, vehicles that are split between the mid-size Sorento and the family-sized Telluride.
Kia subsequently evaluated the potential noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 110, concluding that the spare tire size information on the tire placard violates section 4.3 of the aforementioned standard. Alas, the company had to issue a noncompliance recall for those eight vehicles.
S4.3 requires that each vehicle’s placard identify the tire size designation for the tires and spare tires. An incorrectly-sized spare tire can affect the anti-lock braking system and traction control system, increasing the risk of a crash. The cause for this slip-up is listed by Kia as follows: “[an] assembly line worker [has] installed the incorrect spare tire at the production line.”
Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the attached report breaks down the total into three units of the 2022 model year Telluride and five units of the 2022 model year Sorento. These vehicles were produced between March 28th - June 10th and June 10th - June 13th.
The South Korean automaker isn’t aware of any customer complaints, techline cases, warranty claims, crashes, or injuries related to this slip-up.
Owners of the subject vehicles will be notified on July 27th, and a new protocol at the assembly line was instituted on June 22nd to ensure the correct vehicle spare tire is installed in the Sorento and Telluride SUVs.
The 2022 model year Sorento is listed on Kia’s website with a starting MSRP of $29,590 excluding destination charge. Prospective customers of the 2022 model year Telluride will have to shell out $33,390 at the least.
