Kia and Hyundai Thefts Are Rapidly Increasing in 5 U.S Cities; All Run by Democrats

It's common knowledge in this day and age that if you find yourself not knowing how to do something, anything at all, just simply log on to your computer or pick up your smartphone and 'Google' it.
Car thieves have reportedly picked up the habit and learned how to bypass the security features on some Kia and Hyundai model cars in a handful of U.S. cities. While vehicle thefts are spiking across the country, Kia and Hyundai make up the majority.
The mid-western city of St. Louis alone has seen an over 200% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles compared to last year and it is only late July. In St. Paul, thefts of the two brands make up almost one-quarter of thefts so far this year, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, reported that Kia and Hyundai models made up 45% of thefts in June.
The blame could fall on the automakers for manufacturing some models without engine immobilizers. The immobilizer is an anti-theft feature that prevents a vehicle's engine from starting without a digitally coded key or fob.
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two council members blamed the companies and urged the two companies to make systemic changes to the vulnerable models after seeing a spike in thefts of the two brands in 2021. They cite the burden on public services attributable to what they termed is a 'defect' in the vehicles' locking systems.
A report from Automotive News names a popular YouTuber who demonstrates how to steal an unspecified Hyundai model car using a USB charger.
Both automakers have responded to inquiries related to the thefts with Kia writing "All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.” Adding, “As of the current 2022 Model Year, all Kia vehicles have an engine immobilizer fitted as standard.”
For its part, a Hyundai spokesman offered a similar response; "Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority. These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles."
It is not lost on this author that the events are happening in Democractic-run cities where 'de-fund the police' ideology is rampant.
The mid-western city of St. Louis alone has seen an over 200% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles compared to last year and it is only late July. In St. Paul, thefts of the two brands make up almost one-quarter of thefts so far this year, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, reported that Kia and Hyundai models made up 45% of thefts in June.
The blame could fall on the automakers for manufacturing some models without engine immobilizers. The immobilizer is an anti-theft feature that prevents a vehicle's engine from starting without a digitally coded key or fob.
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two council members blamed the companies and urged the two companies to make systemic changes to the vulnerable models after seeing a spike in thefts of the two brands in 2021. They cite the burden on public services attributable to what they termed is a 'defect' in the vehicles' locking systems.
A report from Automotive News names a popular YouTuber who demonstrates how to steal an unspecified Hyundai model car using a USB charger.
Both automakers have responded to inquiries related to the thefts with Kia writing "All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.” Adding, “As of the current 2022 Model Year, all Kia vehicles have an engine immobilizer fitted as standard.”
For its part, a Hyundai spokesman offered a similar response; "Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority. These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles."
It is not lost on this author that the events are happening in Democractic-run cities where 'de-fund the police' ideology is rampant.