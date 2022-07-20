New Electric City Car in Development at Hyundai as Possible Successor to the i10

Like most mainstream automakers, Hyundai has developed a fine taste for electric vehicles. They already have a couple of them, and the family will further increase with various other body styles, including an affordable city car.
Officially confirmed to AutoNews by Hyundai Europe’s chief of marketing, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, the model will take some time to hit the market. That is because such vehicles have all sorts of technical problems, and they are not exactly profitable either.
“Everybody in the industry knows the target of this kind of vehicles is €20,000 (equal to a little over $20,000 at today’s exchange rates),” Hofmann told the quoted outlet, confirming at the same time that the brand will launch no less than 11 more electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade.
Acting as a possible successor to the i10, the electric city car will launch in Europe at an undisclosed date. It will quench the market’s appetite for tiny vehicles with zero-emission powertrains and will take on the likes of other small EVs currently in development at the VW Group, which will sport Cupra, Skoda, and Volkswagen logos, and will have a targeted starting price of €20,000.
The i10 has been a successful product ever since it hit the market back in 2007. Sharing its underpinnings with the Kia Picanto, the first generation was followed by the second one in 2013. The third and latest iteration of the brand’s city car is almost three years old, having been shown in Frankfurt in 2019 for the European market, and comes to life in Turkey, India, and Vietnam, being offered as a five-door hatchback, and four-door sedan. Depending on where it is being sold, the engine family comprises different gasoline units, and a diesel, which can be mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission.
“Everybody in the industry knows the target of this kind of vehicles is €20,000 (equal to a little over $20,000 at today’s exchange rates),” Hofmann told the quoted outlet, confirming at the same time that the brand will launch no less than 11 more electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade.
Acting as a possible successor to the i10, the electric city car will launch in Europe at an undisclosed date. It will quench the market’s appetite for tiny vehicles with zero-emission powertrains and will take on the likes of other small EVs currently in development at the VW Group, which will sport Cupra, Skoda, and Volkswagen logos, and will have a targeted starting price of €20,000.
The i10 has been a successful product ever since it hit the market back in 2007. Sharing its underpinnings with the Kia Picanto, the first generation was followed by the second one in 2013. The third and latest iteration of the brand’s city car is almost three years old, having been shown in Frankfurt in 2019 for the European market, and comes to life in Turkey, India, and Vietnam, being offered as a five-door hatchback, and four-door sedan. Depending on where it is being sold, the engine family comprises different gasoline units, and a diesel, which can be mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission.