YK Osiris Tours Floyd Mayweather's Garage, Flies in His Jet, Just Like Antonio Brown Did

A few months ago, Antonio Brown started hanging out with Floyd Mayweather, giving us tours of his garage and jet. Now rapper YK Osiris is next, calling Mayweather “the man” after visiting his black color-coded garage and taking a flight in his private jet.
Floyd Mayweather is the epitome of living lavishly. With a net worth of $450 million, the former professional boxer can afford anything he wants. And he usually gets it. He has several mansions in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, and Miami Beach, with several garages to fit all his cars.
Now rapper YK Osiris, whose real name is Osiris Jahkail Williams, found himself at one of Mayweather's mansions and decided to treat everyone to a look at his black color-coded garage, similar to what NFL star Antonio Brown did a few months ago.
We first see a Lamborghini Urus, several Rolls-Royces, a Wraith and a Phantom Drophead, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren convertible, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a few Ferraris, as YK Osiris excitedly points out. In Floyd Mayweather’s garage, there are a 488, a Portofino M, a GT4Lusso, and an FF hatchback.
The rapper also posted a video of the former professional boxer, who states the fact that “a lot of people on social media look rich, in real life, I’m wealthy.” These cars aren’t the only vehicles in his collection, but it looks like he might prefer to drive his black-painted cars.
After the garage tour, YK Osiris shared several videos on the tarmac on his way to Floyd Mayweather’s private jet, Air Mayweather, which is a $50 million Gulfstream G650. The aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, which help it reach a cruise speed of Mach 0.85 (652 mph/ 1,050 kph) to 0.90 (691 mph / 1,111 kph) and a maximum speed of Mach 0.925 (710 mph/ 1,142 kph), with a range of 7,000 nautical miles (8,000 mi/ 13,000 km).
With all of these, YK Osiris seems to have had a great time taking a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather’s extravagant lifestyle.
Now rapper YK Osiris, whose real name is Osiris Jahkail Williams, found himself at one of Mayweather's mansions and decided to treat everyone to a look at his black color-coded garage, similar to what NFL star Antonio Brown did a few months ago.
We first see a Lamborghini Urus, several Rolls-Royces, a Wraith and a Phantom Drophead, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren convertible, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a few Ferraris, as YK Osiris excitedly points out. In Floyd Mayweather’s garage, there are a 488, a Portofino M, a GT4Lusso, and an FF hatchback.
The rapper also posted a video of the former professional boxer, who states the fact that “a lot of people on social media look rich, in real life, I’m wealthy.” These cars aren’t the only vehicles in his collection, but it looks like he might prefer to drive his black-painted cars.
After the garage tour, YK Osiris shared several videos on the tarmac on his way to Floyd Mayweather’s private jet, Air Mayweather, which is a $50 million Gulfstream G650. The aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, which help it reach a cruise speed of Mach 0.85 (652 mph/ 1,050 kph) to 0.90 (691 mph / 1,111 kph) and a maximum speed of Mach 0.925 (710 mph/ 1,142 kph), with a range of 7,000 nautical miles (8,000 mi/ 13,000 km).
With all of these, YK Osiris seems to have had a great time taking a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather’s extravagant lifestyle.