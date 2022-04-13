Hyundai Will Make Electric Cars in the U.S., Starting With the Genesis GV70 EV

At the New York Auto Forum, the Hyundai Motor America North America had good news to share. According to José Muñoz, the company will soon produce a “suite” of electric vehicles in its Montgomery plant. The first one will be the Genesis GV70 EV. Unlike its smaller brother, the GV60, it does not use the E-GMP.
If it did, the Alabama factory would also be able to produce the GV60, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Kia EV6. We will not even mention the future Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 – which also rely on the dedicated electric platform we mentioned before – but that explains why the initial investment in the Montgomery plant will be so low.
According to Reuters, Hyundai will spend only $300 million to manufacture not only the electric Genesis but also a hybrid version of the Santa Fe. It is not clear if it will be a plug-in hybrid. Although that is a big pile of money, it is not enough to produce a new platform.
Automotive News brought more information about that. The $300 million would be just the start of a $7.4 billion investment in the U.S. by 2025. This amount will be used to update the Alabama factory for the GV70 EV, which works at 800V but uses a platform also suitable for combustion engines, like the Mercedes-Benz EQC.
The other $7.1 billion will probably be used to bring the E-GMP to American factories and to create a battery plant to feed all the Hyundai group plants in the U.S. Apart from Montgomery, the Hyundai group also makes cars in the country with Kia at its West Point plant, in Georgia.
Making the E-GMP vehicles locally may be just the tip of the iceberg. The Hyundai group announced it will have another electric car platform called IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture). Consider it as an evolution of the E-GMP.
The first vehicle based on the IMA will be revealed in 2025, which matches the year by which the Hyundai group will have spent its $7.4 billion in North America. The Korean carmaker intends to have 17 EVs with that architecture. That fits well the “suite” description Muñoz gave.
According to Reuters, Hyundai will spend only $300 million to manufacture not only the electric Genesis but also a hybrid version of the Santa Fe. It is not clear if it will be a plug-in hybrid. Although that is a big pile of money, it is not enough to produce a new platform.
Automotive News brought more information about that. The $300 million would be just the start of a $7.4 billion investment in the U.S. by 2025. This amount will be used to update the Alabama factory for the GV70 EV, which works at 800V but uses a platform also suitable for combustion engines, like the Mercedes-Benz EQC.
The other $7.1 billion will probably be used to bring the E-GMP to American factories and to create a battery plant to feed all the Hyundai group plants in the U.S. Apart from Montgomery, the Hyundai group also makes cars in the country with Kia at its West Point plant, in Georgia.
Making the E-GMP vehicles locally may be just the tip of the iceberg. The Hyundai group announced it will have another electric car platform called IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture). Consider it as an evolution of the E-GMP.
The first vehicle based on the IMA will be revealed in 2025, which matches the year by which the Hyundai group will have spent its $7.4 billion in North America. The Korean carmaker intends to have 17 EVs with that architecture. That fits well the “suite” description Muñoz gave.