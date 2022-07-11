2023 Kia K5 Drops Base Trim Level

Introduced for the 2021 model year, the K5 replaces the Kia Optima with better everything. The four-door sedan was updated for model year 2022 with the South Korean automaker’s new corporate logo and more options, but 2023 will see the South Korean automaker discontinue the LX grade.
Cars Direct understands that Kia will be limiting all-wheel drive to a single trim level, which is bad news for the underperforming nameplate. 92,326 units were sold in 2021. By comparison, the gray-haired Toyota Camry sold 313,795 units sold in the United States of America in the same timeframe.
For 2023, prospective customers will be charged $26,185 including the $1,095 destination freight charge for the LXS trim level. That’s $300 more than nowadays, and $1,300 more than the discontinued LX grade. Kia offers all-wheel drive in conjunction with the LXS and GT-Line trim levels for 2022, but come 2023, only the GT-Line will be compatible with all-wheel drive. This, in turn, results in a $1,600 increase from the 2022 model year LXS AWD (now priced at $27,685) to the 2023 GT-Line AWD ($29,285).
Cars Direct isn’t aware of any other changes for the K5. Given the aforementioned starting price for the LXS trim level, the cited publication correctly mentions the Sportage as being a tempting alternative. After all, we’re dealing with a $1,100 difference between the ailing sedan and SUV.
Being a crossover, the Sportage vastly outsells the K5 in the United States. Last month, for example, Kia moved 14,153 examples of the Sportage compared to merely 5,922 copies of the front- or all-wheel-drive sedan.
Awarded Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2022, the K5 features best-in-class warranty coverage of 10 years or 100,000 miles (approximately 160,000 kilometers). Be that as it may, the K5 may be discontinued from the U.S. of A., together with the Stinger.
