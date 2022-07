Kia Reveals Official Sketches for Updated XCeed Crossover Ahead of Next Week’s Unveiling

PHEV

Now, we don’t blame you for finding that odd. Carmakers rarely release sketches for facelifted models – they do so for all-new generation cars, where the design is a novelty. But no, we’re getting sketches of the XCeed facelift and that’s all there is to it.So then, what’s new? Well, the grille features a slightly altered design, while the headlights and taillights both feature new graphics. More importantly, though, the XCeed is getting an all-new GT-line trim level, to go with an enhanced interior.The XCeed GT-line is said to “fuse the adventurous design cues of a crossover with the sporty vibe of a focused European hatchback,” although to be fair, the XCeed kind of already did that, even in its entry-level specification – it already looked versatile and sporty.This so-called “new” XCeed is meant to support Kia’s transition into a sustainable mobility solutions provider by offering buyers a range of highly efficient electrified powertrains, including a mild-hybrid (MHEV) option and a plug-in hybrid ) one. The crossover will also boast the latest in advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies.For those who don’t know, the Kia XCeed exists to fill a niche in the carmaker’s range. While it’s roughly the same size as the Niro, its design still allows it to challenge the likes of the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 or the Volkswagen T-Roc, at least to some extent. Think Audi Allroad, but for the compact car segment.Following its reveal on July 18, the updated XCeed will go on sale in Europe later this year.