Kia Reveals Official Sketches for Updated XCeed Crossover Ahead of Next Week’s Unveiling

While you probably forgot all about the Kia XCeed, the South Korean carmaker is looking to keep it relevant and will be releasing a refreshed variant of the compact crossover next week on Monday, July 18. What you see here are the first official sketches representing the updated XCeed.
Now, we don’t blame you for finding that odd. Carmakers rarely release sketches for facelifted models – they do so for all-new generation cars, where the design is a novelty. But no, we’re getting sketches of the XCeed facelift and that’s all there is to it.
So then, what’s new? Well, the grille features a slightly altered design, while the headlights and taillights both feature new graphics. More importantly, though, the XCeed is getting an all-new GT-line trim level, to go with an enhanced interior.
The XCeed GT-line is said to “fuse the adventurous design cues of a crossover with the sporty vibe of a focused European hatchback,” although to be fair, the XCeed kind of already did that, even in its entry-level specification – it already looked versatile and sporty.
This so-called “new” XCeed is meant to support Kia’s transition into a sustainable mobility solutions provider by offering buyers a range of highly efficient electrified powertrains, including a mild-hybrid (MHEV) option and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) one. The crossover will also boast the latest in advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies.
For those who don’t know, the Kia XCeed exists to fill a niche in the carmaker’s range. While it’s roughly the same size as the Niro, its design still allows it to challenge the likes of the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 or the Volkswagen T-Roc, at least to some extent. Think Audi Allroad, but for the compact car segment.
Following its reveal on July 18, the updated XCeed will go on sale in Europe later this year.
So then, what’s new? Well, the grille features a slightly altered design, while the headlights and taillights both feature new graphics. More importantly, though, the XCeed is getting an all-new GT-line trim level, to go with an enhanced interior.
The XCeed GT-line is said to “fuse the adventurous design cues of a crossover with the sporty vibe of a focused European hatchback,” although to be fair, the XCeed kind of already did that, even in its entry-level specification – it already looked versatile and sporty.
This so-called “new” XCeed is meant to support Kia’s transition into a sustainable mobility solutions provider by offering buyers a range of highly efficient electrified powertrains, including a mild-hybrid (MHEV) option and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) one. The crossover will also boast the latest in advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies.
For those who don’t know, the Kia XCeed exists to fill a niche in the carmaker’s range. While it’s roughly the same size as the Niro, its design still allows it to challenge the likes of the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 or the Volkswagen T-Roc, at least to some extent. Think Audi Allroad, but for the compact car segment.
Following its reveal on July 18, the updated XCeed will go on sale in Europe later this year.