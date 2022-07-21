Alpine A110 Convertible Design Study Revealed, It's Fully Electric As Well

French automaker Société des Automobiles Alpine SAS went out of business in April 1995, after the final example of the A610 rolled off the line in Dieppe. Come 2017, the boutique automaker was resurrected by Renault with the help of a rear-midship sports car inspired by the A110.
Powered by a 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, this fellow comes exclusively with a dual-clutch gearbox supplied by Getrag. A higher-performing version rolled out in 2019 to much critical acclaim even though it didn’t sell well. The A110 was facelifted two years later, and Alpine still doesn’t sell too many of them. No fewer than 2,659 units were delivered in 2021, which is peanuts compared to the Porsche 718 and 911.
Given these circumstances, the French marque is eyeing a full-electric makeover consisting of a three-car lineup. Alpine will use the CMF-B and CMF-EV platforms developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance for the successor of the A110, a modern take on the R5, and a crossover.
The all-electric A110 has already been teased in January 2021, and the low-volume automaker continues to hype things up with the help of a design study. Celebrating 60 years of the A110, the A110 E-ternité is a one-off convertible with a two-piece removable hard top made from recycled carbon. Under the hood, the internal combustion engine and 7DCT300 have been yanked out in favor of an electric motor and a two-speed gearbox.
Weighing 258 kilograms (569 pounds) more than the standard car, the open-top design study cranks out 239 horsepower (242 ps) and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) of torque. By comparison, the internal combustion-engined A110 GT and A110 S are rated at 296 ponies (300 ps) and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm).
Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 4.5 seconds instead of 4.2, and top speed is rated at 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) rather than 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour). The series-production model is due to arrive in 2026 with Lotus know-how.
Before the all-electric A110 enters production, Alpine will introduce the GT X-Over in 2025 and the R5-inspired electric hot hatchback in 2024.
