2022 Alpine A110 Range Detailed for UK Market, Priced at £49,905

Named after the rallying icon from the 1960s, the A110 has been slightly updated for 2022. Over in the United Kingdom, the range comprises three variants: the A110, more comfortable A110 GT, and the sporting A110 S.
Priced at £49,905 on the road, which is roughly $66,150 at current rates, the most basic specification is lively and vibrant, in keeping with the original berlinetta from the 1960s. Three driver-selectable modes are featured: Normal, Sport, and Track. As you may have guessed by now, the latter is optimized for hardcore driving even though A110 isn’t a proper track car.
Fitted with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, the most affordable model also flaunts smartphone-inspired customizable widgets, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a couple of USB outlets, and Bluetooth. Google Online Search for addresses, built-in satellite navigation with traffic updates, voice recognition, and firmware over-the-air updates also need to be mentioned.
Tipping the scales at 1,102 kilograms (2,429 pounds), the A110 hides a mid-mounted turbo four-cylinder engine that makes 252 metric ponies (248 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 through 4,800 revolutions per minute. Level up to the GT and S, and Alpine treats you to 300 metric ponies (296 horsepower) and 340 Nm (251 pound-feet).
All three variants rely on a dual-clutch transmission for shifting duties, the Getrag Powershift 7DCT300 developed exclusively for transverse applications. Fixed aluminum four- and single-piston brake calipers are featured as well, complemented by 17- or 18-inch wheels. The A110 hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.5 seconds while the GT and S improve to 4.2 seconds. The maximum speed ranges between 250 and 275 kilometers per hour, which translates to 155 and 171 miles per hour.
Exclusive to the S, the optional Aero Kit promises 60 and 81 kilograms (132 and nearly 179 pounds) of extra load up front and out back at top speed.
“The Alpine A110 S is the first A110 fitted with a rear spoiler. We ran the A110 S through many wind tunnel tests, which showed that it needed substantial aerodynamic support to reach its maximum speed. The Aero Kit is our answer to that challenge,” said director of design Anthony Villain.
