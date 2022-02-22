Force India Reloaded: Alpine’s Alternate Pink Livery for 2022 Brings Back Memories

With Austrian water technology firm BWT acting as Alpine F1’s new title sponsor for 2022, the team decided to run a predominantly pink livery for the first two races of the year, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. In a way, the livery also pays tribute to past cars from both Force India as well as Racing Point.
Alpine unveiled its 2022 F1 car only yesterday, dubbed the A522. Its main livery combines the outfit’s classic blue aesthetic with pink BWT accents (front wing, side pods, rear wing). The alternate livery basically switches out the blue for pink, except for the back of the engine cover, plus various decals.
“My big dream is to do everything in pink,” said BWT boss Andreas Weissenbacher during the launch of the Alpine A522. “In pink it will be more shiny. The team of Alpine made it possible, and it will be astonishing, and it is a touching moment for me. Thanks again. You touched my heart.”
“It is much more than a color. Pink stands for a big mission to make every day the world a little bit better,” he concluded.
What’s interesting is that one of the team’s drivers for 2022, Esteban Ocon, raced for Force India back when BWT was the team’s title sponsor, while newly appointed Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer oversaw that outfit, reports Autosport.
Aside from the way it looks, the new A522 car is particularly interesting from a technical standpoint. Alpine (Renault, actually) chose to adopt a split turbo architecture for the engine, while making the ERS system considerably lighter than before and reducing the cooling requirement for the entire package. They’ve also brought the entire power unit forward, closer to the driver, which improves the overall center of weight for the car.
The new Alpine A522 will get some on-track running time in Barcelona today, before the start of pre-season testing, scheduled for Wednesday.
