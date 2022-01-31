Facelifted Alpine A110 S Takes Acceleration Test, Is No Slouch

What happens when Renault uses the 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant of the Megane RS for a midship application? The A110 happens, a light sports car produced at the historic Dieppe plant.
Introduced in March 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show and facelifted in November 2021 for the 2022 model year, the A110 is available in three configurations. The sportiest of the lot is dubbed S, which has 300 ps (296 horsepower), 340 Nm (251 pound-feet) of torque, and a dual-clutch box.
Priced from a cool 71,500 euros back home in France, which is $80,180 at current exchange rates, the more exciting brother of the Megane RS was developed specifically for maximum driving pleasure. But even though it’s a corner-carving machine by design, the new A110 S is no slouch either.
Motorsport Magazine had the opportunity of testing the most performance-oriented variant on the track, and the way this fellow accelerates from zero to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) is mighty impressive for a 1.8-liter turbo. It’s also easy to notice how on point the brakes are, but what did you expect from one of the lightest sports cars in production in 2022?
The A110 S weighs as little as 1,109 kilograms (2,445 pounds), which enables a 4.2-second thrust to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top speed of 275 kilometers per hour (170 miles per hour). The perfect mix of aggressiveness and elegance takes inspiration from the iconic A108 and A110 berlinettes penned by Giovanni Michelotti in the 1950s and 1960s.
Going forward, Alpine will try something different in the guise of three all-electric vehicles. A zero-emission successor of the A110 is coming, along with a hot hatchback based on the upcoming Renault 5 supermini as well as a crossover utility vehicle. The latter is dubbed GT X-Over, and the French automaker has also confirmed the CMF-EV platform for this application.
