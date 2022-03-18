Student-Designed Alpine A4810 Hydrogen-Powered Supercar Aims for New EV Heights

When in France, it is called Mont Blanc. When in Italy, they claim to have Monte Bianco exclusivity, instead. But it does not matter because its height stays the same at exactly 4,810 meters (15,781 ft.) above sea level.
We are talking, of course, about the “most emblematic peak in the Alps” mountainous range and the new source of inspiration for a hydrogen-powered two-seater supercar. Sad to say this is not exactly the next Alpine A110/S generation but only a futuristic-looking concept simply called A4810.
It does bear Alpine branding because the French car manufacturer partnered with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Design School in Turin, Italy. It was designed by students with a clear focus, to embrace next-generation technologies and at the same time not lose sight “of the traditional roots of the Alpine brand.”
A collaborative effort of 28 masters' students of Transportation Design at IED, the Alpine A4810 is the vision for a hydrogen-powered, two-seater supercar. It is not solely their imagination that created the concept car, though, as they did have a brief from Alpine. The company’s guidelines included the task of bridging the gap between high-end, next-gen tech and the traditional characteristics that have been present with the sporty French brand since it was founded back in 1955.
Unfortunately, there are slim chances to see it at Alpine dealerships around the world. This is because the design and development team wanted it thoroughly experimental, as well as a stylish combination of “the shape of a berlinette with a hydrogen powertrain.” They envisioned a “traditional” engine and fuel tanks as currently used for a typical hypercar, yet the overall design was inspired by the aerodynamic ways of Formula One for something that would probably take to the roads around the year 2035.
“The Alpine A4810 project by IED has been a very exciting experience with IED students and lecturers”, explains Raphael Linari, Alpine Chief Designer. “The result is a futuristic supercar that explores new territories for the brand in terms of package, proportions, and design language.” Alas, no word perspired about what is hidden under the slim figure in terms of power or range.
We know that such numbers are not exactly the focus point for design students, but it would still have been great to see their views on what constitutes a fairly reasonable amount of hp for a near-future EV supercar. Also, a range estimate would have served as another great starting point. Perhaps one for a discussion about what needs to be achieved to make hydrogen-powered cars a feasible solution – not just merely wishful thinking.
It does bear Alpine branding because the French car manufacturer partnered with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Design School in Turin, Italy. It was designed by students with a clear focus, to embrace next-generation technologies and at the same time not lose sight “of the traditional roots of the Alpine brand.”
A collaborative effort of 28 masters' students of Transportation Design at IED, the Alpine A4810 is the vision for a hydrogen-powered, two-seater supercar. It is not solely their imagination that created the concept car, though, as they did have a brief from Alpine. The company’s guidelines included the task of bridging the gap between high-end, next-gen tech and the traditional characteristics that have been present with the sporty French brand since it was founded back in 1955.
Unfortunately, there are slim chances to see it at Alpine dealerships around the world. This is because the design and development team wanted it thoroughly experimental, as well as a stylish combination of “the shape of a berlinette with a hydrogen powertrain.” They envisioned a “traditional” engine and fuel tanks as currently used for a typical hypercar, yet the overall design was inspired by the aerodynamic ways of Formula One for something that would probably take to the roads around the year 2035.
“The Alpine A4810 project by IED has been a very exciting experience with IED students and lecturers”, explains Raphael Linari, Alpine Chief Designer. “The result is a futuristic supercar that explores new territories for the brand in terms of package, proportions, and design language.” Alas, no word perspired about what is hidden under the slim figure in terms of power or range.
We know that such numbers are not exactly the focus point for design students, but it would still have been great to see their views on what constitutes a fairly reasonable amount of hp for a near-future EV supercar. Also, a range estimate would have served as another great starting point. Perhaps one for a discussion about what needs to be achieved to make hydrogen-powered cars a feasible solution – not just merely wishful thinking.