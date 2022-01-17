Alpine Sold More Cars Than Ever in 2021, Porsche Is Probably Laughing About It

How many cars do you think Alpine sold in 2021? Whatever number you thought of, you are wrong, because it was 2,659, and it was a record year.
According to the revived brand owned by Renault, sales were up by 74.1% over the very challenging 2020. And, to no one’s surprise, their biggest market by far was France, where they delivered 1,618 cars, a 117.5% increase. Germany came in second place, with 214 examples, up 28.9%, and in the United Kingdom, they sold 202 units, up 92.4%.
Belgium and Luxembourg, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Spain and the Canary Islands, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, and Hungary follow, with 130 (+15%), 93 (+32.9%), 39 (+105.3%), 34 (+78.9%), 33 (+135.7%), 25 (-3.8%), 24 (-22.6%), 11 (+83.3%), and 8 (-11.1%) respectively. Estonia, Finland, Lebanon, and Lithuania each accounted for one A110, and another 220 (+10.6%) were shipped to other markets. By comparison, Porsche sold over 20,500 units of the 718 Boxster and Cayman combined in 2021.
“This year, Alpine demonstrated the extent of its determination and commitment to achieve new momentum, which has already been illustrated by excellent growth in sales,” said CEO Laurent Rossi. “We have high ambitions for the future and the brand’s international development, founded on our unique commitment to motorsports.”
Last year Alpine expanded its dealership network to 100 by opening 25 new showrooms. They also made their Formula 1 debut and celebrated their first victory in Hungary. In 2022, they will open another 50 dealerships in Europe and global markets, and they will remain committed to motorsports, with Formula 1, FIA R-GT, and Alpine Elf Europa Cup presence.
The first step, however, will be the official launch of the updated A110 range, as the first units of the sports car, a Porsche 718 Cayman and Alfa Romeo 4C competitor, will arrive at dealers early this year. Subsequently, they will expand the family with new models.
