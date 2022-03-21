Alpine's GT X-Over Electric Crossover Spied Posing as a Dacia Duster, Will Launch by 2025

Besides the A110, which is a direct rival to the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman, Alpine will expand its portfolio with three new vehicles by 2026.
One of them will be a zero-emission crossover, dubbed the GT X-Over, which is set to launch by 2025. And it is this one that has been snapped in a premiere by our spy photographers, testing in Europe’s frozen north, close to the Arctic Circle.
Don’t let the Dacia Duster body, albeit a heavily modified one, nor the swollen fenders, light bar, roll cage, and Sparco racing seats trick you because it’s not the Romanian automaker that’s working on a new version of the budget SUV, as beneath the skin lies the upcoming Alpine GT X-Over.
The battery-electric high-rider will be based around the CMF-EV architecture, shared with the Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane E-Tech. This move will allow Alpine to keep the development costs in check and will make the model compatible with an assortment of all-quiet powertrains. Nonetheless, since it will be marketed as an Alpine, it is expected to be a bit more expensive than its Nissan and Renault brethren.
Moreover, it will look nothing like its platform-related siblings, on the outside at least, as Alpine is expected to leave its signature mark on the design. There is a pretty big chance that the cockpit will have some elements in common with the Ariya and Megane E-Tech, such as the software for the infotainment system and digital dials up to a point, and perhaps certain buttons and knobs. Space for the rear passengers should be about the same, and the trunk capacity might be on the smaller side, as the GT X-Over is understood to go down the crossover coupe route because that is where a good chunk of the money is these days.
