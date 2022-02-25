Alonso's Car Smoking Hot on Final Day of Testing

Fernando Alonso’s car went up in smoke on the last day of testing in Barcelona, and marshals were forced to red flag the session.
Everything looked so good and promising for Alpine and the two-time World Champion who had topped the timesheets. At the same time, the Spaniard completed many laps to help the process of research and development.
Minutes later, his efforts were in vain because plumes of smoke were spotted at the back of the car. “After further investigations in the garage following Fernando Alonso’s on-track stoppage earlier this morning, the team can confirm the issue was a problem with the hydraulics,” the team reported on their official social media page.
This issue can be considered a setback because with the new regulations, teams will want to complete as many laps as possible to gather informations for the research and development of the car. “The team has successfully completed 266 laps during the three days of the Barcelona shakedown. Repairs on the car will continue, and as a result we won’t be running for the remainder of the day,” a statement from Alpine reads.
However, the French-based team knew about their engine advantages and disadvantages. They invested a lot of resources in the performance and power of the engine with reliability being secondary.
This is what Laurent Rossi had to say to the media about the new engine: “It’s either reliability or performance, as you usually have a hard time having both. During the year we experienced a couple of moments where the reliability was not there, but that’s our choice because the only lever we are going to have at our disposal this year is reliability”.
Hopefully the engineers can improve the engine reliability because the A522 is looking fast and maybe Alpine can push for podiums and wins more often than last year.
