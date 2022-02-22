Alpine Unveils Latest Title Contender for the 2022 Formula 1 Season

The penultimate team to reveal its next-generation Formula 1 car for the 2022 season is BWT Alpine F1 team, launched in Paris in presence of Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine.
We are getting closer to track action and the only team based in France launched its latest creation, the A522. The new kid on the block will come in two different liveries: an almost full pink livery that will be used for the first two races of the season to highlight the new partnership with BWT and a livery that combines the Alpine blue from last year with the BWT pink, used for the rest of the season.
We have to say that the start of the Pre-Season is around the corner so you should expect a slight design difference between the show car and the test car for Barcelona. This car was born under the observation of the new Technical Director Matt Harman and Pat Fry, Chief Technical Officer.
For the Alpine team, the 2022 season is a new start in many ways. Besides new regulation, new car and livery, the French team appointed Otmar Szafnauer as Team Principal. Still, some old faces are still around, with two times World Champion Fernando Alonso and race winner Esteban Ocon.
“In 2022, we want to show constant progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are contenders for the title in the future. We are going in the right direction and we want to carry on our climb to the summit,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.
Even if it’s largely the same engine as in the last couple of years, a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6, the guys from Alpine are excited about the new engine, with Fernando Alonso saying: “The car looks fantastic with the new regulations in place and I like the new livery. We have a new engine and we’re confident we had a good development in place for this new generation of car.”
It’s fair to say that the French guys are very confident in their new creation and we are excited to see them in action.
