Williams Racing Unveils Brand New 2022 Livery Using Generic F1 Show Car

Williams Racing means to power through this year’s Formula One season with a car that looks nothing like its challenger from last year. The so-called FW44 adheres to this year’s new aerodynamic regulations, while also featuring a fresh new design with contrasting diamond shapes, plus flashes of red and blue.
Unlike its predecessor, the FW44 will come with over-wheel winglets, wheel covers, 18-inch low profile Pirelli rubber and a rolled tip rear wing – which is basically what we’ve been seeing from all the other teams that have already unveiled new cars for 2022.
We must, however, mention that while this car may look like the FW44 and it is indeed wearing a race-ready livery, this isn’t the final FW44. The Grove-based outfit will unveil the final car at a later date, probably during pre-season testing.
By adding red to the livery, Williams is looking to promote its deep British roots, although, if you ask us, the main issue with this design is simply the predominantly blue aesthetic – if Alpine comes out with a similar livery to what they had last year, we’ll end up having two blue cars on the grid, which can be annoying, especially after last year’s Mercedes and Aston Martin debacle where both cars looked black on TV.
"Over its history as an iconic Formula One team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication,” said CEO and team principal Jost Capito.
“The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again. As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are.”
Meanwhile, drivers Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon were both pleased with the new livery. The former stated how important it was for Williams to keep the blue, while the latter called the design “clean and simple.”
We must, however, mention that while this car may look like the FW44 and it is indeed wearing a race-ready livery, this isn’t the final FW44. The Grove-based outfit will unveil the final car at a later date, probably during pre-season testing.
By adding red to the livery, Williams is looking to promote its deep British roots, although, if you ask us, the main issue with this design is simply the predominantly blue aesthetic – if Alpine comes out with a similar livery to what they had last year, we’ll end up having two blue cars on the grid, which can be annoying, especially after last year’s Mercedes and Aston Martin debacle where both cars looked black on TV.
"Over its history as an iconic Formula One team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication,” said CEO and team principal Jost Capito.
“The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again. As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are.”
Meanwhile, drivers Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon were both pleased with the new livery. The former stated how important it was for Williams to keep the blue, while the latter called the design “clean and simple.”