F1 Sporting Regulations Officially Changed, Shorter Races Now Mean Less Points

The F1 Commission has decided to change the Sporting Regulations. Fans might want to check the weather before a race takes place. Events might end sooner than everyone wants because of the new rules.
Formula 1 officials met in London and voted to change the rules regarding how points will be awarded when the race distance is not fully completed. There are four new stages to consider.
The main issue fans might have with this is that a whole race can end if a minimum of two laps have been completed by the leader when the Safety Car doesn’t intervene. These new changes are welcomed and are a step in the right direction for the sport, but now the fans should be very much aware of the weather conditions. If it’s raining heavily, then they might end up with just an unpleasant trip and no excitement at all. Moreover, F1 hasn’t said anything about refunding those who buy tickets for a two-lap race.
This problem came up last year, when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was declared the winner after running just two laps behind the safety car. Everyone got half of the points, but the win was certified.
The new F1 Sporting Regulations say that a race can generate points that can be awarded only when there are a minimum of two laps done by the leader without a Safety Car but also say what happens when the leader has completed more than two laps but less than 25%, 50% and 75% of the scheduled race, respectively. If the leader completes a race for more than 75% then points will be awarded in full. This means the winner will get a minimum of six, an average of 13 and a maximum of 19 points per race. Check the press release down below for the full rundown.
When the scheduled race is completed in full the winner will get 25 points. Nobody will get any points when the minimum of the two laps without a Safety Car aren’t completed.
Sprint Qualifying also means adding more points in 2022: winner gets 8 and the eight place just 1. Places 9 and 10 get no points.
For all these new changes to fully work there’s also the approval of the World Motor Sport Council needed.
