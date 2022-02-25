2022 Russian Grand Prix Might Still Be on the Table, F1 Is Looking Into It

Representatives of Formula 1 have reacted to growing concerns regarding the Russian Grand Prix, which some hope to be canceled, while others want to organize a boycott against it. As previously announced on February 24, 2022, the sport's leaders had a discussion, and it appears that the Russian GP might still take place in September 2022.
As you may be aware, Russia has begun an armed conflict against Ukraine, and many began to wonder if some events that were planned to happen in the country would be canceled or just moved somewhere else. With international sanctions being discussed, it would come as no surprise if the race were to be canceled.
Some Formula 1 drivers, such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, have spoken out against racing in Russia as long as the country is in an armed conflict.
Meanwhile, other drivers, like Fernando Alonso, admitted that the situation will be decided by the sport's leaders, and that drivers "do not have the power to decide if F1 would race in a country or not." Alonso's take was a more reserved one, but nobody can say it is not realistic.
While there are no tickets available on sale for the 2022 Russian GP, at least not through official channels – which should be the only way to get them, the representatives of Formula 1 have stated that they will monitor the Russia-Ukraine situation "very closely." It is worth noting that the Russian GP was scheduled to take place in September, and many hope the situation to be resolved by then.
As Motorsport Magazine noted, Russia used the Sochi GP to promote itself on a global scale, and that includes the country's president, who had a few strange encounters with Lewis Hamilton.
In the case of other sports, such as football, UEFA has been called to find another place to dispute the Champions League final, which was supposed to take place in St. Petersburg in June 2022, but will be moved.
Football matches planned in Kyiv have also been postponed indefinitely. However, as the BBC reported, Russia will still be allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, in case you were wondering.
Coming back to Formula 1, the Haas team has a Russian driver in its roster. The addition to the team came through one of its main sponsors, which is a company that has that particular driver's father as its chairman. As such, the Haas F1 team also includes the Uralkali name, which is one of its main sponsors, if not the biggest backer.
Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in F1, stated that he wants to race in Russia, and underlined the fact that he wishes to "not include politics in the sport."
The Haas team, which has Mazepin as one of its drivers, has not only ditched the livery that mimics the Russian flag, but has also eliminated Uralkali from its name in certain contexts, at least for now. Instead, they will run both cars in an all-white livery for the remainder of the pre-season test in Barcelona.
