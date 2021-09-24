Haas F1 Team Retains Driver Lineup of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for 2022

You know how some things make sense and don’t make sense at the same time? Such is the case with Haas F1’s 2022 driver lineup announcement. The American outfit has been a regular punching bag for the past two seasons, and now stands as the absolute worse team on the grid, in terms of points.
Haas is currently P10 in the pecking order, dead last with the grand total of 0 (that’s zero) points in the 2021 Constructor Standings. Last year was disastrous too, as Haas finished the season second-to-last with just 3 points.
Now, some might say that Haas are setting themselves up for more of the same come next season by resigning both Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. However, let’s not pretend they had much choice in the matter, seen as how the latter is the son of team owner Dmitry Mazepin, while the former is the son of the great Michael Schumacher, which makes him a very marketable asset.
That being said, the two will remain teammates for the second consecutive year, during the team’s seventh season in Formula 1.
Here’s how team principal Guenther Steiner feels about it: “We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year.”
“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings – both internally and externally. Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”
As you can imagine, both drivers were happy to be brought back for another season, and to be fair, Haas will probably make some progress in terms of overall performance. However, we still expect them to bring up the rear of the grid come next year.
