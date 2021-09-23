Russian Grand Prix Is up Next, F1 Battle Intensifies

Animosity can be a very compelling sentiment. The feud between 2Pac and Biggie fueled people's interest in rap music in the '90s. And now, we have a prime example of a similar situation in Formula 1. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are neck-and-neck in the fight for the 2021 Title. And they've been going hard at it.
The 15th race of the 2021 season is up next and everyone is fired up for the Russian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is leading the championship with a total of 226.5 points. But Lewis Hamilton is right behind him with 221.5 points. While they're fighting for 1st and 2nd in the championship, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas are engaged in the battle for 3rd. Last year, it was Bottas that won the Russian Grand Prix, while Hamilton finished P3.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 has released some interesting statistics ahead of this next event. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have had 7 starts each in the Russian Grand Prix up until now. Hamilton has won 4 out of the 7 races, while Bottas only has 2 wins under his name. They've accumulated 6 and 5 podiums respectively, which is nothing short of impressive.
So far this season, the two Mercedes-AMG drivers have racked up 4,289 laps in their cars. That adds up to 13,198 miles (21,253 km), which is more than half of Earth's circumference in length. And those numbers will be increasing this weekend, as the first practice session will be starting tomorrow. Sochi Autodrom has a length of 3.63 miles (5.848 km) and the drivers will be going into a 53-lap race on Sunday.
That makes for a total of 192.46 miles (309.745 km), which doesn't account for the practice and qualifying sessions. Lewis Hamilton still holds the track record, since 2019. It stands at 1:35.761, which is considerably faster than his 2020 result. As always, drivers will have two practice sessions on Friday and another one on Saturday before Qualifying.
Talking about the complexity of F1 strategies, team principal Toto Wolff mentioned that: "it's a continuous game of multi-dimensional chess, but it’s a challenge that strategy teams up and down the grid relish - it’s what keeps them coming back for more". It sure will be interesting to see how Valtteri Bottas will perform for this race and the rest of the season seeing that he will be changing teams for 2022.
