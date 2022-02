New 2022 F1 Cars To Begin Preseason Testing in Barcelona on Wednesday

This will be the first preseason session after a significant overhaul of F1 regulations. Both drivers and teams will get a chance to have a first-hand feel of what to expect in 2022.Formula 1 has employed several changes to promote better racing standards. The changes mainly revolve around safety, competition, aerodynamics, and downforce.Current F1 cars lose a lot of downforce around corners, trying to overtake or close a gap. 2022 F1 cars should have better aerodynamics after the front and rear wings underwent a complete restructure to tackle this problem. There is also a 3D floor that generates efficient downforce without disruption.The new F1 cars will use 18-inch, low-profile tires instead of 13-inch, and feature spoke wheels, wheel covers, and winglets for better airflow.The sport will also adopt a new fuel called E10 for reduced emissions. Also, each car needs to withstand 15 percent more energy in front and rear impact tests for driver safety.Ross Brawn, F1 Motorsports boss, said that all the efforts made by the governing body were not to make it less exciting , but achievable for more teams, improving competitiveness but still making it fair enough for the best to win. He added that he still doesn’t think the new regulations will dramatically affect the order of things.According to the new regulations, the preseason testing runs in two sessions. The first session begins in Barcelona on Wednesday through to Friday, while the next session in Bahrain runs from March 10th to 12th.It will be the most extended F1 season, with about 23 races starting with the one in Bahrain next month.