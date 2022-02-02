2022 Formula 1 Changes Are Here To Stay. For a Bit, at Least

Formula 1 enters a new phase in 2022, one that seems to be mended around the fact that there are new cars coming – but that`s not the whole story. Constructors had more than a year to prepare and are now racing to show the fans what they have worked on. Soon we will be able to witness new strategies and more creative solutions. After all, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) is trying its best to keep the racers in check.
In a somewhat of a controversial move, F1 has decided that the current hybrid power units will stay frozen until 2026. This is happening because in four years there will be a completely new hybrid engine, one which will be sustainably fueled – hopefully not with corn-based biofuels. Also, this will allow work to go on the next generation of the power unit.
Last year F1 had the shortest pre-season testing – only three days! In 2022, it will go back to a two-part: a lower-key first test in Barcelona and another one, dubbed the Official Pre-Season Test, in Bahrain starting from March 10. Drivers will still have only three days to get to grips with their new cars.
Rules have changed for aerodynamic testing. Mercedes, being last year`s winner, will have the least time available in the wind tunnel, while Haas will get the most out of this. Still, things got even tighter as the time needed for adjustments will be even more reduced this year – Mercedes will have only 70% of the aerodynamic testing time, compared to 10th place getting 115%.Less money, new format
The budget cap has been set to $140 m for 2022, but there are some exemptions to this rule in case of “technical emergencies,” including the extra races the championship will have this year.
F1 will also have a new weekend format to help teams be closer to home. Non-Sprint weekends move to Friday afternoon.
Tires are also new for 2022. They grew from 13 to 18 inches. Furthermore, teams cannot preheat them to 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit) anymore. This has been dropped to 70 degrees Celsius for both axles.
Finally, rookies will get more time with the F1 cars since each team has to give them an outing in FP1 on at least two occasions over the course of the year.
