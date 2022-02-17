FIA Removes Michael Masi From F1 Race Director Position, Changes Things Up

The governing body of motorsport, the FIA, has decided to change how refereeing happens in Formula 1. Michael Masi, the Formula 1 race director until today, will be offered a new position within the organization, but will not be a part of the new race management team.
In other words, instead of just replacing the race director after a controversial decision, the FIA has decided to implement a new kind of refeering, using modern technology. The system is called Virtual Race Control Room, and it will operate similarly to the Video Assistance Referee used in football. The entire setup will be placed in an FIA office as a backup outside the circuit.
Just like VAR, there will be an off-site office to handle the Virtual Race Control Room system, and it should help race control take the best decisions in real time, using more data than ever before. The system will be operational at the competition's first tests, held in Barcelona, but away from public scrutiny.
The new system will work in direct, real-time connection with the FIA F1 race director, which will be a role that will be alternated between the WEC race director Eduardo Freitas, and former DTM specialist Niels Wittich. The latter was supposed to be Michael Masi's race deputy for the 2022 season.
The two race directors will be assisted by a permanent senior race director, Herbie Blash, who was Charlie Whiting's deputy many years ago. Back in the day, Blash used to be the team manager for Brabham, so he is no stranger to the sport.
Another important change is the elimination of direct radio communications between the teams and the race director from the live feed of each race. While these communications will be possible under strict rules, they will no longer be heard on TV, as the FIA has decided.
With that being written, the last dialogues in the Abu Dhabi race between Michael Masi and Toto Wolff will be the last of their kind aired live on TV. Some might say "it is just motor racing," while others will scream "No, Michael, no." Pun intended.
