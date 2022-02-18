Porsche and Red Bull Racing in Advanced Stages Over F1 Partnership, Outcome by March

It’s not a secret anymore, the VW Group has been eyeing Formula 1, and it seems they want a piece of that action soon. Key officials from Porsche and Red Bull have been holding serious talks and are about to close a deal for power units scheduled for 2026. An announcement of the outcome of these high-stakes meetings could come as early as March.
Volkswagen Group is considering putting forward Audi and Porsche as brands for Formula 1. Since the departure of Honda, Porsche has been a potential Red Bull link-up, with the Austrian racing team working on a new power unit in Milton Keynes. While this saves Porsche a lot of hassle, sources reveal there could be a second plan in Weissach, Germany.
The high-stakes talks are at such an advanced level that any deal now only needs approval from a supervisory board within the VW Group. Porsche will also double up as a shareholder apart from joining the project as an engine partner, Motorsport reported.
A firm decision may arrive as early as March if there are no obstacles, securing a Porsche place in Formula 1 as an engine provider.
According to sources, Volkswagen Group Head of Motorsports Fritz Enzinger and Red Bull motorsports consultant Helmut Marko played a vital role in bringing the talks to their current state.
Top officials from both Porsche and Red Bull remain close-mouthed about the talks. When asked about the discussions between the two motor entities last year, Marko did not deny talking to Porsche but noted that “nothing is fixed,” Autosport reported.
Honda’s engine partnership extends to 2025. After that, any potential partner could take up the project from 2026 when new power units arrive.
Audi is also looking to get into F1. However, their talks with McLaren or Williams are not as advanced stages as Red Bull and Porsche.
