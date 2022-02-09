Red Bull Unveils Next-Gen 2022 Formula 1 Race Car, It’s Straight Out of Ready Player One

Red Bull Racing has become only the second Formula 1 team to unveil its next-generation car for this year’s upcoming season, after Haas published official renderings of their race car just last week. Unlike the Haas, this so-called Red Bull RB18 was unveiled in the flesh, so to speak, with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and team boss Christian Horner on deck.
Judging by what we saw from Haas and everything we’ve been able to gauge from Red Bull’s RB18 challenger, it’s a safe bet that Formula 1 teams are moving away from the raised nose cones we’ve all been so familiar with over the past 25 years or so.
In that sense, these new cars look both futuristic as well as a little retro, like overgrown early 90s F1 models, but I’m certain we’re going to get used to their appearance as soon as we start seeing them on the track every other weekend.
The livery meanwhile is familiar to just about any modern-day Formula 1 fan, although I expect a few decals to ultimately grace that massive yellow nose section which right now appears stripped of sponsorship.
Speaking of which, Red Bull’s F1 team has also changed its name to Oracle Red Bull Racing, as the two companies expand on their existing partnership.
“Wigh the new regulation changes this year, the whole philosophy has altered, which means every single component is different to last year’s car,” said team principal Christian Horner during the RB18’s unveiling.
“It’s a clean sheet of paper for every single team. By the time we get to the first race, the RB18 won’t look much like it looks today, the evolution will be very quick as we progress through the season. It is a steep learning curve for everyone, and it is a contest in development between the first and the last race. We believe we have a good car for 2022, the RB18 is coming to life and seeing it today is fantastic.”
As for Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 world champion, he’s decided to switch from his previous number (33) to number 1 – in case it wasn’t already obvious. Whether or not he’ll be able to keep this number into 2023 and beyond, remains to be seen.
