DJI Launches Its New Enterprise Flagship, a $10K Backpack-Friendly but Rugged Drone

Versatile, portable, easy to deploy, and designed to endure. The recently launched DJI M30 (Matrice 30) enterprise drone is the manufacturer’s new flagship and even though it can fit in your backpack, it's packed with high-performance sensors.
The Matrice 30 may look like a cute toy due to its small size and low weight, but this little gadget is designed for rugged professional uses, with DJI boasting of it being reliable in the harshest, most challenging environments. It comes with IP55 protection and can handle temperatures ranging from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius (-4 to 122 Fahrenheit). It is available in two versions, the M30 and the M30T, with the latter throwing into the mix an additional 640x512p radiometric thermal camera.
With a foldable and lightweight design, the M30 can be stored and transported almost anywhere. DJI also says is the easiest and fastest drone in its lineup to be set up. When unfolded, it measures 470 mm in length, 585 mm in width, and 215 mm in height (18.5” x 23” x 8.4”). The drone drops to just 365 x 215 x 195 mm (14.3 x 8.4 x 7.6”) in size when folded. As for its weight, the Matrice 30 tips the scales at just 8.3 lb (3.7 kg) with its two 5,880 mAh batteries included. The drone has a maximum take-off weight of 8.16 lb (3.7 kg).
Only 30 minutes are required to recharge the battery from 20 percent to 90 percent and DJI says the drone has a flight time of 41 minutes. It can fly at up to 23,000 ft (7,000 m) above sea level and can reach a maximum horizontal speed of over 75 ft/s (23 m/s).
The drone’s redesigned remote control is also waterproof and can operate at the same aforementioned temperatures. It comes with swappable batteries and 65W fast charging, requiring two hours to fully charge.
DJI’s flagship drone integrates a 48 MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera, a 12 MP wide-angle camera, has an 8K photo 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give accurate coordinates of objects up to over 3,900 ft (1,200 m) away.
As you can imagine, such a feature-rich gizmo comes with a matching price, with the M30 setting you back $10,000, while the M30T has you digging even deeper into your pockets for $14,000.
You can take a better look at the DJI’s new enterprise flagship drone in the video below.
