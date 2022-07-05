Fernando Alonso Smashed Insane F1 Record At British GP, Wants to Get Closer to the Moon

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, who is currently driving for Alpine, bagged a very important record at the British Grand Prix: longest distance driven in Formula One!
Spanish driver Fernando Alonso made history at the British Grand Prix, reaching yet another milestone in his career in Formula One, which spreads over two decades. The Alpine F1 team driver secured himself another record: the longest distance in Formula One history.
After the completion of the British Grand Prix, Alonso drove 92,643 km (57,566 mi), which is another big record in his illustrious career. The official F1 social media account shared a post to congratulate Fernando Alonso for the record, with a picture displaying the calculation of the distance the racing driver covered on an F1 track, with several other quirky measurements, which also included “Quarter of the Way to the Moon” and “2.3 times around the Earth.”
Alonso re-tweeted the post, adding: “Let’s make it (at least) half way to the moon,” which means he would like to add 100,000 km (62,137 mi) on the track.
The Alpine driver is currently in 10th place with 28 points, and he finished the last Grand Prix in fifth place, holding off McLaren’s Lando Norris. His fellow Spaniard colleague Carlos Sainz secured his first win in Formula One over the weekend, making them the only Spanish drivers to win a Formula One race. Alonso admitted he was eyeing the podium at Silverstone, but he didn’t get that far this time. We’ll have to see how many more kilometers he gets to drive in the rest of the season.
Fernando Alonso won the World Drivers’ Championship in 2005 and 2006 with the Renault F1 team. In his career, he’s also driven for McLaren, Ferrari, and Minardi. Under his belt, there are also two 24 Hours of Le Mans wins, the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2018-2019, and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019.
Let’s make it (at least) half way to the moon ???????????? https://t.co/Hkd7nKPe2M— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) July 4, 2022