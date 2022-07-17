Fernando Alonso Still Thinks F1 Is Too Boring After Finding Himself Stuck in the Midfield

The clear question here is whether Alonso’s remarks come after his return to Formula 1 was dampened by being stuck racing in the midfield. His response was bitter sweet as he is excited about being able to show that he still has what it takes to race at the top of motorsport, excelling in moments like Canada qualifying. He also likes showing people things that they don’t expect from him anymore.
On the flipside, he misses battling tooth and nail for wins and podiums, dragging every bit of performance out of the machinery he is given, which he is well known for. The Alpine driver is still the man that fought Michael Schumacher, becoming a two-time world champion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault. And we can’t forget 2012, when Alonso drove the season of his life, going on a fierce uphill battle against Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel, keeping Ferrari’s title hopes alive until the last race, even though he was racing an uncompetitive car.
The Spaniard seemed disappointed that, unfortunately, Formula 1 is still too predictable, with only two out of the ten teams ever really being in a battle for the top of the podium while the midfield can only hope to take a sporadic second or third place if the top teams are plagued by reliability or crashes, not being able to finish the race. He stated that he does not know any other sport where this is the case. Considering how much experience Alonso has in Formula 1 and the fact that he raced in many series such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA Endurance Championship, IndyCar and the Dakar Rally, his opinion on this subject carries weight.
He further explained his statement by saying that the races have become more fun, being able to fight harder in the new cars. However, he still thinks F1 is too boring due to its very nature of some teams being faster than others, creating a clear separation between the front-runners and the midfield.
He ended on a positive note, talking about next year. Alonso compared the balance of development between the current and next year’s cars to playing chess on two boards, stating that he’s confident he can do that with Renault. The Spaniard went on saying how he sees the budget cap as an opportunity and his responsibility to get Renault back to winning form. That mentality shows us exactly why the Spaniard is a two-time World Champion.
