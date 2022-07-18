Fernando Alonso Says He Feels Like He’s Once Again Performing at His Best in F1

Fernando Alonso has been doing this racing thing for a really long time. The man got his start back in 2001 as a test driver and has never looked back, winning two titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault.
Since then, he’s raced for McLaren twice, for Ferrari and now Alpine, meaning yet again for Renault. Technically, this is his third stint at the French outfit, the only difference is, this time he’s 40 years old.
Still, the Spaniard has looked very strong in this 2022 campaign, and even though he’s yet to win a race, the Alpine driver recently stated how much he’s enjoying himself behind the wheel, reports Motorsport.
“I miss winning, and I miss the feeling of fighting for podiums and bigger things, yes,” said Alonso. “But, at the same time, I’m enjoying also, because it’s a race against yourself in a way and trying to be a better version of myself, than what I was in 2019.”
“I think last year, I was performing at a decent level. Okay, not at my 100% I will say, and this year I feel at my 100%.”
“I feel that I can put some performances that maybe are not expected, and that kind of thing has been always my strength all over my career. I feel that I’m back to that level, so that probably makes me very proud of this comeback.”
Alonso is set to hold talks with Alpine over the summer break regarding a new contract, as his current deal with the team is set to expire at the end of this year.
“In the next weeks or whenever, I will sit down with the team and see what are their expectations. Also, what is the next step on the project as well? I feel happy. I feel at home in Alpine. But there is no guarantee of anything for sure.”
Despite stringing together several strong performances this year, Alonso is only tenth in the 2022 Driver Standings with a total of 29 points. His teammate, Esteban Ocon, has 52 points.
