KIA XCeed Receives Facelift, Gets a Fresher Look and a GT-Line Trim Level

Less than a year after the Ceed facelift, the Kia XCeed also received several changes. The Ceed family crossover now has a new front end and a slightly sharper rear end. In addition, the Kia XCeed is available for the first time in the GT-Line trim level.
Although the facelift that the Kia XCeed has undergone looks quite discreet there's more to it than meets the eye. Not only has the grille been refreshed, but the headlights have been updated as well. They retain their original shape but swap out the LED daytime running lights, which used to consist of four horizontal LED dots with three vertically positioned LED boomerangs. The fog lights are now integrated into the headlamps, instead of sitting at the bottom of the front bumper. According to Kia, the new front bumper air deflectors reduce drag on the XCeed.
The rear of the Kia XCeed also gets subtle changes, with the rear bumper getting a new diffuser-look. The new front and rear bumpers make the XCeed 2.5 centimeters (0.9 inch) longer at the front and 6 centimeters (2.3 inches) longer at the rear than the original. The XCeed GT-Line gets rear lights with a distinctive honeycomb pattern.
Speaking of the GT-Line, the XCeed didn't have this trim before the facelift, but it will soon be available in this sporty trim. Other features include a sportier-looking bumper with a body-colored diffuser, body-colored door sills, black roof rails, black side mirror caps, and 18-inch specific wheels. Kia is bringing three new paint colors to the model: Lemon Splash, Yuca Steel Grey, and Celadon Spirit Green.
The carmakers is also making minor changes to the XCeed's interior. The visually floating 10.25-inch button island below the infotainment system consists of updated buttons, dials, and switches, and the familiar 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster gets a new configuration. Kia brings a thinner-edged interior mirror and new materials to the XCeed, while also revising the model's safety systems. Smart Cruise Control works based on data from the navigation system, allowing the software to adjust the holding speed to the speed limit.
As before, the XCeed is available with a 1.0 T-GDI three-cylinder engine with 120 hp (122 ps) and 172 Nm (127 lb-ft) of torque, a 1.5 T-GDI with 160 hp (162 ps) and 253 Nm (187 lb-ft) of torque mild-hybrid, and a 1.6 T-GDI with 204 hp (207 ps) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque.
The 1.0 T-GDI is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 1.5 T-GDI comes with either the same six-speed manual transmission or with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also available. This variant has a system output of 141 hp (143 ps) and 265 Nm ( 195 lb-ft) of torque and, thanks to an 8.9 kWh battery, can travel up to 48 kilometers (30 miles) in electric mode. Shifting gears in the plug-in hybrid is via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The updated Kia XCeed will be available from mid-September. Prices will be announced at a later date.
