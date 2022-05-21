Instrument Cluster Issue Prompts 2022 Kia Telluride Recall

Manufactured with pride in Georgia, the Telluride is Kia’s version of the Hyundai Palisade. A family-sized sport utility vehicle that flies off dealer forecourts, this fellow sold 22,076 units in the first quarter of the year. But as it’s often the case with modern cars, the Telluride isn’t perfect.
No fewer than 2,761 examples are called back over excess adhesive in the circuit board within the instrument cluster, which may lead to a blank display screen. Only the 2022 model year Telluride is affected. An instrument cluster display screen that goes kaput is considered a non-compliance as per Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101.
As expected, the fix comes in the guise of a replacement instrument cluster assembly. Owner notification letters will be mailed on July 15th, and in the meantime, owners may contact Kia’s customer service for more information. If talking on the phone isn’t your thing, you can use the NHSTA’s online look-up tool to find out if your 'Ride is affected.
Introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the mid-size crossover is currently priced at $33,390 - sans destination charge - for the LX trim level. From 3.8 liters of displacement, the standard V6 cranks out a very respectable 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) at 5,200 rpm.
Connected to an eight-speed automatic supplied by Hyundai Transys, the free-breathing lump can also drive the rear wheels if you’re okay with spending $2,000 for all-wheel drive. SynTex upholstery, leather on the steering wheel, three-row seating, 18-inch alloys, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system are highlights in their own right, along with automatic front and rear climate control, navigation, and smart key with remote start.
At the other end of the spectrum, Kia charges $43,290 for the SX trim levels that flaunts dual sunroofs, 20-inch alloys finished in black, and leather seats. Heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captain's chairs, LED headlights, wireless phone charging, and Harman Kardon 10-speaker premium audio pretty much sum up the most important standard goodies.
