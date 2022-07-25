Grown-Up 2023 Honda Civic Type R Still Enjoys a CGI-Slammed, Widebody JDM Job

Born as the latest chapter in Honda’s new-age styling alongside the eleventh-gen Civic, third-gen HR-V (now sold as ZR-V globally), and especially the sixth-generation CR-V crossover SUV, the all-new Type R is seen as bolder yet more mature. But that is just in the real world.
Over across the virtual realm, automotive pixel masters were quick to give it new stuff to do – such as imagine itself as a two-door Coupe or slimmed three-door Hot Hatch, among others. Of course, being something that relates to the JDM part of the automotive world, there’s also an entire realm of tuning jobs to discuss once it hits the market.
But even before that happens, CGI experts were keen to advance all sorts of ideas. Some of them were quite subtle as if this was the author’s first date with the new iteration. Others skipped the gallantry altogether and imagined a more extreme take on the sixth generation FL5 Civic Type R. A case in point to be made here would be easy, thanks to Hugo Silva.
The virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, usually likes to play with oddities – such as a recently aired Daewoo Tacuma minivan or a testy, ratty Saab 99 that surely did not look all too ready to end at the local scrapyard, or a Buick Enclave that morphed from stodgy three-row crossover SUV to a bonkers DTM concept racer. But now he decided to attack the 2023 Honda Civic Type R head-on with a cool JDM impersonation (are we to believe this is a right-hand drive due to the swiper placement?!).
And, naturally, all the usual tuning suspects are present and accounted for. So, the hot hatchback – which is now more refined and stylish according to the pixel master – is also a bit feistier with a thoroughly slammed attitude, a carbon fiber-infused aerodynamic body kit, and wider fenders than anyone thought possible, plus a seriously cool yet dark, gray-painted atmosphere.
But even before that happens, CGI experts were keen to advance all sorts of ideas. Some of them were quite subtle as if this was the author’s first date with the new iteration. Others skipped the gallantry altogether and imagined a more extreme take on the sixth generation FL5 Civic Type R. A case in point to be made here would be easy, thanks to Hugo Silva.
The virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, usually likes to play with oddities – such as a recently aired Daewoo Tacuma minivan or a testy, ratty Saab 99 that surely did not look all too ready to end at the local scrapyard, or a Buick Enclave that morphed from stodgy three-row crossover SUV to a bonkers DTM concept racer. But now he decided to attack the 2023 Honda Civic Type R head-on with a cool JDM impersonation (are we to believe this is a right-hand drive due to the swiper placement?!).
And, naturally, all the usual tuning suspects are present and accounted for. So, the hot hatchback – which is now more refined and stylish according to the pixel master – is also a bit feistier with a thoroughly slammed attitude, a carbon fiber-infused aerodynamic body kit, and wider fenders than anyone thought possible, plus a seriously cool yet dark, gray-painted atmosphere.