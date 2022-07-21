VW Golf MkI Turns Into Little Widebody Monster, Flaunts Custom CGI-Slammed Vibes

Volkswagen has a lot of flaws (Dieselgate, conservative styling, etc.) but has also done a few things quite right. Such as the legendary first-generation Golf, the model that kicked off the compact car revolution.
Born in spring 1974 with a modern (for the time) front-wheel-drive architecture and intended as a direct replacement for the aging Beetle, the original VW Golf not only spawned numerous versions (GTI, Jetta sedan, Caddy van, and more) but also a worldwide cult following. And, as it turns out, this love even transcends from the real world into the virtual realm.
There, all sorts of automotive pixel masters try to pay their respects. The virtual artist better known as ShuliBrk on social media likes the original Volkswagen compact car so much that he dedicated two-thirds of his CGI work so far. Of course, that does not mean much, since the reel only held a cartoony, wingless Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a stock VW Golf GTI Mark I dwelling in a cyberpunk atmosphere before it.
Alas, the progress from one Blender and Photoshop digital project to another is quite visible. And this is how we ended up so enthused about this “simple” Volkswagen Golf MkI wrapped with extreme virtual treatment. It seems this CGI expert advances his skills with big jumps and he also knows how to bring forth all the usual visual tuning suspects.
So, the once-subtle dark gray VW Golf now sports a clean yet outrageous widebody kit composed of humongous fender flares. It also has a big air intake up front, a winged aerodynamic diffuser at the rear, plus a nice set of beefy Rotiform Aerodiscs to complete the tuning picture.
Additionally, it is slammed beyond belief and supposedly motivated by something feisty – otherwise, the massive, crimson roll cage from inside would have been an unnecessary bulky addition to the CGI mix. Well, that’s quite a smashing LED restomod presence…
